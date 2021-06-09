Sylvan Lake Town Council terminates No Landfill Facility agreement

Council approved the end of the agreement with Fog Dog Energy at a recent meeting of council

Fogdog Energy Solutions Inc. wanted to use a converter like this one to turn Sylvan Lake’s garbage into a carbon fluff and divert it from the landfill, but was unable to obtain the technology. (Photo from Fogdog Energy Solutions Inc.)

The Town of Sylvan Lake has ended its agreement with Fog Dog Energy Solutions.

After three years working with the company to create a no landfill facility, Council moved to terminate their agreement.

According to CAO Wally Ferris, the decision to terminate came down to a few key details, namely the inability to get their hands on the agreed upon technology.

“Ultimately, the agreement was for a specific technology… After three years they were unable to get the technology and proposed a change to the agreement,” Ferris said.

Ferris said the company proposed an incineration-type program, rather than the original waste-to-energy, or converter, program proposed.

However, waste incineration programs are fairly common, and Council reportedly didn’t feel comfortable amending the agreement without giving other companies a chance to propose waste collection alternatives.

“There are other waste-to-energy companies out there, and Council felt they should hear from those as well, to understand what else is out there” said Ferris.

Ferris continued to say the proposed change to the agreement with Fog Dog Energy was a material change, but there were other areas of concern with the new proposal.

One area of concern was how behind schedule the project has become.

“This is a large project and we want to make sure we are doing what is right for our community.”

While the no landfill facility project has stalled, Ferris says it is not dead in the water.

Following the municipal election in the fall, Ferris expects Council to move forward with the project in 2022.

“I know waste management and recycling is a priority for this council, and while I can’t say for sure, I believe it will be a priority for our next council as well.”

“Fog Dog was unique and we were excited… We are always looking at ways to improve sustainability in our town,” Ferris said.

With the termination of the agreement between the Town and Fog Dog Energy, waste and recycling collection will continue on as normal.

Contract negotiations are coming up for waste collection and where it ends up after the transfer stations.

Right now, the Town of Sylvan Lake is in agreement to use the landfill in Red Deer, but that may change moving forward, depending on contract deliberations, which occur every few years.

“This is an entirely normal thing and won’t affect our residents’ waste collection,” Ferris said.