Sylvan Lake town councillor charged with assault

A Sylvan Lake town councillor has been charged with assault after an alleged altercation at her business in May and the Town of Sylvan Lake is conducting a Code of Conduct investigation.

According to the Sylvan Lake News in May, a post on Facebook on May 21 made by Tyler Braun claimed councillor Kjeryn Dakin slapped him while he was in her restaurant, Bukwildz. Braun is associated with Public House Social & Eatery, another establishment in Sylvan Lake.

“Never in my life have I ever expected to be physically assaulted by an owner of a business until last night. After opening our restaurant, Public House in Sylvan Lake, going into Bukwildz is apparently off limits unless you want to be harassed and slapped across the face by the owner simply because you started a business,” said Braun in a Facebook post.

In Dakin’s online comment on Braun’s post she said: “You came at me and it was hardly a slap buddy.”

Dakin’s lawyer Ian McKay released a statement on behalf of his client on Monday.

“This matter is in the early stages of the process, however, we can say our client intends to vigorously defend herself against these charges. Councillor Dakin’s focus remains on serving her community with the same dedication and positivity that she has demonstrated throughout her career,” said McKay, a Calgary criminal lawyer.

In a statement, the Town of Sylvan Lake said it was aware of the recent charge against Dakin.

Since the town was not involved in the RCMP’s investigation, and given that the charge was not made within Dakin’s role as councillor, the town said it will not be commenting further on the investigation.

“We are disappointed to hear that charges have been laid against one of our councillors. I want Lakers to know that council will continue to move forward ensuring that residents are represented with integrity and transparency in alignment with our Code of Conduct now, and in the future,” said Mayor Megan Hanson.

The town is currently conducting a third-party Code of Conduct investigation from formal complaints that have been received from residents and will share the results of the investigation upon its conclusion.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

