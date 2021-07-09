Sylvan Lake Town Councillor enters the mayoral race

Councillor Megan Hanson announced she is running for mayor in a video in July 8

A Sylvan Lake town councillor has officially thrown her hat in the mayoral race.

Councillor Megan Hanson officially announced Thursday afternoon she is leaving her council seat to run for mayor.

The news of Hanson’s bid for the mayor’s seat comes just days after current mayor, Sean McIntyre, announced he will not be seeking re-election.

“I am so excited and a little nervous, to share that I have now submitted my nomination papers as a candidate for the position of mayor in the upcoming municipal election,” Hanson said in her announcement video posted to Facebook.

Hanson has been acting as a town councillor for nearly eight years, having first been elected to the position in 2013.

She says she has learned a lot during her eight years on council, and has taken advantage of the numerous education opportunities the position has allowed.

Now, she says she is ready to use her gathered knowledge and experience to better serve the community of Sylvan Lake.

“In addition to the formal education, I’ve always worked to be a student of the role. By this I mean I continue to research, ask questions and learn from those around me both locally and in similar positions across our country,” Hanson said.

In her video, Hanson says she is ready to tackle the economic recovery the region will be facing coming out of the pandemic.

“I feel that I can lead the next Council through these challenges that we will face.”

“… Most of all, I think I have shown that I have a deep love for our beautiful town of Sylvan Lake,” said Hanson.

The municipal election campaign is gearing up ahead of the Oct. 18 election date. Candidates have until Sept. 20, 2021 to submit their nomination forms to the Municipal Government Building.

To find out more about Hanson or to follow her campaign, you can find her on Facebook as Megan Hanson, Sylvan Lake Town Councillor.