UPDATED: Tornado warning for Sylvan Lake and Lacombe County has ended

The alert was sent out at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening

UPDATE: The warning for a tornado has ended according to Environment Canada

UPDATE: The strong wind and rain produced large hail in Sylvan Lake, and the emergency alert now includes parts of Lacombe County including Jarvis, Birchcliff, and Prevo.

At 8:45 PM a rotating severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado is located 15 km northwest of Markerville moving northeastward at 20 km/h. Communities in the path include: Sylvan Lake, Evarts and Kuusamo.

Seek shelter immediately in a basement or reinforced structure. Get low and put as many walls between yourself and the storm as possible. Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls. If you are on the highway and cannot avoid the tornado, seek shelter in a ditch or ravine.