Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (Advocate file photo)

Sylvan Lake urgent care centre shortens hours again because of doctor shortage

Hours reduced on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8

Sylvan Lake’s urgent care centre is reducing its hours again because of a doctor shortage.

Alberta Health Services announced on Monday morning Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will be closed Monday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will be closed over the same time frame Wednesday, Feb. 8 due to a gap in physician coverage.

Regular hours of operation (7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.) will happen on Tuesday and resume on Thursday.

This temporary closure is necessary as the service cannot operate without a physician on site. Options to secure alternative coverage have been exhausted, and reducing hours is a last resort.

Having to reduce hours because a doctor is not available has been a recurring problem at the facility. Hours were reduced for two days about a month ago for the same reason.

Patients arriving at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre to receive care at the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service during the temporary closure will be redirected to other available care options as appropriate to their needs. These options include returning when the service resumes, booking an appointment with a family doctor, or calling Health Link at 811 for medical information and advice.

Patients can also access medical care for urgent health concerns from facilities in nearby communities, including Innisfail, Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer.

The urgent care centre offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent but non-life-threatening conditions.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Russian forces keep up pressure as Ukraine anniversary nears
Next story
Thousands of Helly Hansen sweaters recalled in Canada due to ‘flammability hazard’

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (Advocate file photo)
Sylvan Lake urgent care centre shortens hours again because of doctor shortage

Pictured here are Zoe Smibert and Sarain Frank Soonias - both part of the Sylvan Lake Theatre Company. Photo submitted
Sylvan Lake Theatre Company continues to flourish

News file photo
Sylvan Lake library seeking a new library director

News file photo
Sylvan Lake to borrow $7 million for completion of Pogadl Park

Pop-up banner image