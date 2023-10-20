Sylvan Lake urgent care clinic facing more temporary closures

Clinic had to shorten hours on Friday and Monday and will be closed all day on Oct. 28

Sylvan Lake’s urgent care centre was closed on Friday afternoon and will be closed again on Monday morning.

On Oct. 28, the Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (SLAACS) will not open at all because of gaps in physician coverage.

“These closures are a temporary measure taken as a last resort after options for securing alternative physician coverage have been exhausted,” says AHS in a message heard many times in the community.

“Advanced Ambulatory Care cannot operate without a physician onsite. If coverage is found and services are able to resume during any of these times, the community will be informed as soon as possible.”

AHS says it recognizes the concern in the community caused by the closures.

“Recruitment efforts for additional physicians continue, in collaboration with community partners, and such efforts have been successful. One of the new recruits has already begun practising in the community, with additional new physicians expected to be providing coverage at SLAACS before the end of the year.

The clinic was closed from 2 t0 10 p.m. on Friday. On Monday, the doors will be open 3 to 10 p.m. and on Oct. 28 it will not be open at all during normal operating hours of 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Patients arriving at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre to receive care from the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service during closures are redirected to other available care options. Patients requiring emergency medical care should call 911.

Alberta NDP health critic David Shepherd criticized Premier Danielle Smith’s government for its health-care shortcomings, pointing out AHS reports 28 facilities across the province are facing disruptions.

“In Sundre there has been no obstetrics care available for over 3 years, in Rimbey there has been no obstetrics care for the last two years,” said Shepherd in a statement. “And almost everyday there is a new announcement of another ER closure or twelve-hour wait for people to see care.”

Shepherd also took aim at the government’s record on family physicians. Since 2020, the number of physicians taking new patients has fallen from 889 to 197 this year, he says, citing data from the Alberta Medical Association.



