Sylvan Lake woman looking for closure for her stolen dog

Taco is a 7 lb chihuahua, and is described as mostly white with a few brown spots on her back and ears. Photo Submtted

Shaelynn Decock says it has been two months since she last saw her dog Taco

A Sylvan Lake woman is looking for information and closure around the theft of her dog Taco.

Shaelynn Decock says it has been two months since she last saw her dog, a small white chihuahua.

On Aug. 26 Decock went to Shoppers Drug Mart in Riders Square around 9:15 p.m. along with two new acquaintances who convinced her to bring her dog along for the ride.

When she exited the store at 9:30 p.m. she says her acquaintances were gone, along with the vehicle and her dog.

When asked why she brought her dog with her, Decock says she has been asking herself that every day.

“I didn’t really know these guys, but they were friends of a friend of mine… so when they suggested taking Taco for a ride with us, I didn’t second guess is,” Decock said.

She said she tried to get in contact with the pair but they “ghosted” her for days. When she finally reached them, after going to the police, they claimed they “threw her dog out the window” in the Shoppers parking lot.

However, since her dog went missing, Decock has been investigating on her own and asking for any leads. On social media many have stated they have seen a dog similar to Taco at Sunchild O’Chiese First Nation.

Decock believes her dog was taken to be illegally bred with other chihuahuas, though her dog Taco has been fixed.

In either instance, Decock says it is a “despicable action” but believes they are trying to distract her with false information.

“I am absolutely devastated… Anyone who knows me knows how much I love my dog, I would do anything to get her back,” she said.

She said the few times she was able to talk to the two people in question she would beg, plead and even offered money in exchange for her dog’s return.

She says she has been trying to work with the RCMP, but feels “disappointed” in the lack of action on their part.

She says she was able to give the police the names, address, vehicle description and licence plate number and they have done nothing with that information.

“I am my dog’s best investigator now… The RCMP basically told me this wasn’t a priority for them and that was that,” she said.

After two months of searching for her dog and for answers, at this point Decock says she is just looking for closure.

“I realize at this point she may have been sold to someone else or something like that, but I just want closure. I just want to know what happened to her and maybe get her back.”

Decock is asking if anyone has see a dog that could be Taco to text her at 403-896-9472.