Sylvan Lake woman sets up small memorial for residential school victims

Tracey Grienke placed a pair of moccasins on the steps of town hall, and a few more followed

A small selection of shoes line a step at the Municipal Government Building in Sylvan Lake. The shoes over look a nearby playground, honouring the lost souls who never had the chance to play there.

Tracey Grienke placed the first pair of shoes, moccasins, on the steps of town hall, as a memorial for the children taken to the residential schools and never returned. She hopes to see the steps full of shoes in the coming days.

“I look at the playground here [in Lions Legacy Park] and wonder if they ever had the chance to play at a playground with their family,” she said.

Grienke says when she heard about the unmarked, mass grave found at a residential school in British Columbia, she was both heart broken and thankful.

Finding the grave of 215 children, and all those found afterwards, means those children can finally be put to rest, she said.

“It sounds weird I know, but I felt a sense of relief. We found you, we see you,” Grienke said.

Grienke says the residential schools worked exactly as they were supposed to, and made those who survived their time there ashamed of their heritage and culture.

Her grandparents were sent to a residential school, and came out scared and ashamed, she said.

“It worked too well. I didn’t even know I was Native until I was older. My grandparents rarely if ever spoke about their time in school. My grandma once mentioned a residential school and I had to research it myself,” she said.

She continued, saying she found out she was a relative of Gabriel Dumont, the prominent leader of the Métis people and politician, through personal research.

“We should learn through the teachings of our elders, it should be passed down through the family, but because of the residential schools so much have been forgotten, erased.”

“What has happened is in the past, we need to move forward and learn from it. It was shameful and disgusting, but it shouldn’t be hidden away like it has been,” Grienke said.

Grienke hopes the memorial will have people stop and think about what happened, and hopefully take the step to learning more about Canada’s history, and that of its Indigenous people.

“It is important to learn about what happened. It is in our past yes, but it is still very recent.”

Everyone is welcome to place a pair of shoes at the memorial on the steps of the Municipal Government Building, with each pair representing a victim of residential schools.