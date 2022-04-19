Sylvan Lake woman shares Indigenous knowledge one T-shirt at a time

Let Them Play Apparel collection on sale at Cobb’s Clothing. Submitted photo

The clothing brand is named after town’s Let Them Play mural

Sylvan Lake’s Tracey Grienke is looking to increase Indigenous awareness and promote reconciliation through new T-shirts that feature Indigenous designs.

Grienke named the clothing brand after Sylvan Lake’s Let Them Play Indigenous mural that she helped direct, located along the sidewalk at Lakeshore Drive and 44 Street.

“It’s a continuation of reconciliation and reeducating people,” Grienke said.

“T-shirts make a strong statement. I think it’s an easy and fun way to learn things.”

A small card accompanies each shirt with additional information about the symbolic meaning of the various designs.

So far, Grienke has four styles for sale: The Drummer, Take Life by the Braids, Go Smudge Yourselves and the final design featuring the Let Them Play Apparel logo. Grienke said she looks forward to adding more designs and introducing hoodies and hats to the collection.

Grienke is a member of Treaty 4 Peepekisis reserve, Saskatchewan.

Since launch, 30 T-shirts have been sold, and are available for purchase locally at Cobb’s Clothing and through the Let Them Play Apparel Facebook page.

Part of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to Stardale Women’s Group, Grienke said.

“I picked them because they are Indigenous youth girls re-learning the culture and it seemed like a good place to donate.”

Grienke is looking to expand her sales in Calgary, Red Deer and other neighbouring communities.

“You don’t have to be Indigenous to wear them. They are cool T-shirts that anyone could wear proudly,” said Grienke. “I want to re-educate people on the Indigenous culture taking it one T-shirt at a time.”