Sylvan Lake woman urges the public to consider becoming an organ donor

After receiving a liver transplant, Corinne Mielnichuk has seen how organ donation can change lives

A Sylvan Lake woman who is recovering from a liver transplant, is urging people to consider becoming an organ donor.

Corinne Mielnichuk says the list of those willing to be a live organ donor is surprisingly small, which makes wait times long and rough for those waiting for life saving procedures.

Most wait for a transplant to become available from a deceased donor, which adds a new level of difficulty, according to Mielnichuk.

“You can’t go anywhere, you can’t work, you can’t even have people over really, because when you get that call you have to be at the hospital within two hours,” she said of being on the wait list for a deceased organ.

“If you don’t live within two hours of the hospital then they will move on to the next person in line. Your life is basically on hold.”

She was on the wait list for roughly two years before a live organ donation became available.

In February, 2020, she underwent a successful surgery, and has just recently been given the go-ahead from her doctors to begin working again.

“It changed my life, that is what I want people to know. It changed my life and the life of my family,” said Mielnichuk.

She says waiting is also incredibly hard for family members. In particular, she pointed out family members watch their loved ones “dying everyday.”

“My daughter was constantly worried for me, and my husband was always concerned I would get the call and no one would be around to help me get to the hospital because he was at work.”

Live organ donations can mean the patient and their families can better plan their life.

Normally when a suitable live donor is found a date is scheduled for the surgery. This means regular tasks and planning can be done in preparation, rather than being ready in a moments notice.

What is disappointing, Mielnichuk says, is that many people don’t understand how difficult it is to find a match for donation.

“Most people might say if my family member needs one, then I will donate. But, they don’t realize that there is a very good chance you won’t be a match for your family member,” she said.

“But if you aren’t a match, I hope you would consider still donating to someone else who you are a match with.”

She says those who are considering becoming a donor should think about the lives you could change, the ones that will be saved.

“I have a friend who was given six months to live if he doesn’t get a transplant. I can’t imagine being his family and watching him die as they wait,” said Mielnichuk.

More information about becoming an organ or tissue donor, or to register to become one, can be found at www.myhealth.alberta.ca