Corinne Mielnichuk (File Photo)

Sylvan Lake woman urges the public to consider becoming an organ donor

After receiving a liver transplant, Corinne Mielnichuk has seen how organ donation can change lives

A Sylvan Lake woman who is recovering from a liver transplant, is urging people to consider becoming an organ donor.

Corinne Mielnichuk says the list of those willing to be a live organ donor is surprisingly small, which makes wait times long and rough for those waiting for life saving procedures.

Most wait for a transplant to become available from a deceased donor, which adds a new level of difficulty, according to Mielnichuk.

“You can’t go anywhere, you can’t work, you can’t even have people over really, because when you get that call you have to be at the hospital within two hours,” she said of being on the wait list for a deceased organ.

“If you don’t live within two hours of the hospital then they will move on to the next person in line. Your life is basically on hold.”

She was on the wait list for roughly two years before a live organ donation became available.

In February, 2020, she underwent a successful surgery, and has just recently been given the go-ahead from her doctors to begin working again.

“It changed my life, that is what I want people to know. It changed my life and the life of my family,” said Mielnichuk.

She says waiting is also incredibly hard for family members. In particular, she pointed out family members watch their loved ones “dying everyday.”

“My daughter was constantly worried for me, and my husband was always concerned I would get the call and no one would be around to help me get to the hospital because he was at work.”

Live organ donations can mean the patient and their families can better plan their life.

Normally when a suitable live donor is found a date is scheduled for the surgery. This means regular tasks and planning can be done in preparation, rather than being ready in a moments notice.

What is disappointing, Mielnichuk says, is that many people don’t understand how difficult it is to find a match for donation.

“Most people might say if my family member needs one, then I will donate. But, they don’t realize that there is a very good chance you won’t be a match for your family member,” she said.

“But if you aren’t a match, I hope you would consider still donating to someone else who you are a match with.”

She says those who are considering becoming a donor should think about the lives you could change, the ones that will be saved.

“I have a friend who was given six months to live if he doesn’t get a transplant. I can’t imagine being his family and watching him die as they wait,” said Mielnichuk.

More information about becoming an organ or tissue donor, or to register to become one, can be found at www.myhealth.alberta.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake food bank anticipating busy back-to-school season

Director Janet Griffith says the food bank is looking for donations of school lunch items

Sylvan Lake woman urges the public to consider becoming an organ donor

After receiving a liver transplant, Corinne Mielnichuk has seen how organ donation can change lives

Central zone has 27 active cases of COVID-19

127 cases across the province Wednesday

Sylvan Lake Minor Football holding fall camps in lieu of fall season

The hope is a full football season will return in the spring of 2021

Sylvan Lake’s Seventh Day Adventist Church welcomes new pastor

Tyler Rosengren says he is excited to get to know everyone and see what the community has to offer

Powwow held at Ma-Me-O

Individuals from across Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan participated.

Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

New English rank name will match the French version, navy says

NBA to resume play but immediate future of North American sports uncertain after boycotts

Some games were postponed in Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the WNBA

Low energy prices, COVID crisis leave Alberta with $24.2B deficit

Unemployment rate, now about 12%, is expected to remain at near double-digit levels well into next year

Drugstores ramp up COVID-19 testing as part of health-care push amid pandemic

Community access and convenience are a critical advantage drugstores can cultivate

Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

The Raptors have been at the forefront of the NBA’s social justice initiatives

Feds roll out $2 billion to fund return-to-school safety amid pandemic

Additional $112M will go towards First Nations schools

‘I don’t drop the ball’: O’Toole promises to fight for West, human rights

O’Toole has already spoken to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, where western alienation was a topic he brought up

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappropriate amid a pandemic

Most Read