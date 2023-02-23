Sylvan Lake Wranglers set to face Rocky Rams in HJHL semi-finals

The first game will take place on Feb. 22 at 8:00 p.m. in the NexSource Centre

After being dubbed the North Division Champions of the Heritage Junior Hockey League (HJHL) and getting a bye in the first round, the Sylvan Lake Wranglers are ready to take on the Rocky Rams in the semi-finals.

With their first game Feb. 22 in the NexSource Centre, the Wranglers used their well-deserved week off to prepare for the best-of-seven tournament.

“We had a couple of really good practices in preparation, and we’re just excited and ready to get going,” said head coach Pat Garrity, prior to the game.

Last week, the Rams advanced to challenge the Wranglers, finishing the first round with a victory over the Red Deer Vipers. On Saturday (Feb. 18), the Rams won against Red Deer, finishing 3 – 2 in overtime.

In round two, the Wranglers are ready to rise to the challenge of taking down the Rams.

“They [Rocky Rams] beat us in the season series. So, we’re going to be prepared for a really, really good team,” said Garrity.

“We’re not taking anything for granted, and we know that it’s going to take our best effort game in and game out to be successful.”

Game two between the Wranglers and Rams will take place Feb. 24, with games three and four taking place Feb. 25 and 26. If needed, game five will take place on Feb. 28.

If the Wranglers want to advance to the HJHL finals, they will need to bring their best, something that Garrity says they are prepared to do.

“We’ve got great leadership. We’ve got a nice mix of players. We’ve got an incredible work ethic and we’re committed and ready to take on the task.”