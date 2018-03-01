Photo submitted

Sylvan Laker Joan Barnes seeks to become UCP candidate

Barnes has registered with Elections Alberta for the Sylvan Lake-Innisfail constituency

Sylvan Laker, Joan Barnes has added her name to the candidates seeking United Conservative Party (UCP) nomination for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake. The 47-year-old realtor has lived in the community for the past 25 years and has experience with municipal government, health care and school systems.

Barnes grew up in Wildwood, Alta. before moving to Central Alberta. She sits on several boards in Sylvan Lake, including the Lighthouse Christian Academy School Board and the Bibles for Grads Board. She served as a Sylvan Lake Town Councillor from 2007 – 2010.

She says her work experience and volunteer experience in the community has shaped her thought process. She said she couldn’t sit back any longer and decided she’d like to be part of the solutions instead of complaining.

“That’s my philosophy, if you’re going to complain, move forward, do something about it. So here I am today,” Barnes said

Barnes says she has the heart for what she terms “governance,” a term she perfers over “politics.”

“There needs to be a real governance that comes forth and I think I have that.”

Barnes says she is running because she wants to make a difference, because she really loves this community and because she sees herself as a “connector” in the process of building community.

“If you don’t understand and don’t really know your constituents how can you really help govern and help lead?”

She sees herself as someone who has a hand in “helping people connect” by making them feel comfortable enough to add their expertise to the table.

“We all need each other and number one; unity has to come in. If you don’t have unity you don’t really have much of anything,” she said.


