Sylvan Laker running for UCP candidate

Victor Sloboda is running for UCP Candidate for the upcoming MLA by-election

Victor Sloboda has announced his intentions to run for the UCP candidate position in the upcoming MLA by-election. Sloboda lives in Sylvan Lake and is one of the coaches with the Sylvan Lake Minor Football Association, asting as head coach for the Lions. Photo Submitted

Sylvan Laker Victor Sloboda is throwing his hat into the ring as he campaigns to become the candidate with the United Conservative Party (UCP).

Sloboda first announced his intentions about three weeks ago. He has stayed mostly quiet in that time, saying he has been talking to people around town before the UCP election is officially announced.

“I decided to run because I feel there is a need for honesty and integrity in the position,” Sloboda said.

There has been no announcement for the UCP election of a candidate at this time. A candidate election is expected after the caucus annual general meeting.

Sloboda said he is running for the UCP seat because he has always been a conservative, and he believes in the new political party.

“I believe that Jason Kenney (leader of the UCP) is a strong leader and has strong values.”

While he does not have any political experience, Sloboda says he has been around politics and bureaucracy for many years.

he is currently the plumbing and gas inspector for the City of Red Deer.

“When you work for the City, you find you understand the politics and policies much more,” he said.

While he does not have a background specifically in politics, Sloboda says he has volunteered and acted on his church’s board.

After moving to Sylvan Lake, where he has raised his six children, Sloboda began to act as a coach with the Sylvan Lake Minor Football.

Sloboda was born and raised in Alberta, and said he fell in love with Central Alberta after moving to Red Deer for a job.

“I said if I ever get the chance to raise a family I want it to be here, and sure enough I did,” said Sloboda.

The by-election for the Sylvan Lake-Innisfail position has not yet been called, Premier Rachel Notley has to call the election by Aug. 5 of this year.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former MLA Don MacIntyre’s case adjourned

Just Posted

Sylvan Laker running for UCP candidate

Victor Sloboda is running for UCP Candidate for the upcoming MLA by-election

Former MLA Don MacIntyre’s case adjourned

MacIntyre’s case will be seen in court again in April

Easter egg hunt to raise funds for spray park

The Sylvan Spray Park Committee is hosting an Easter party and egg hunt March 31

Poll: Where does your opinion fall on the federal government’s proposed new gun restrictions?

A wide-ranging firearms bill was introduced to assist police. Vote on your perspective.

Take it Off campaign encourages ice hut removal

As spring thaw approaches, hut owners are encouraged to remove huts sooner rather than later

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

Break and enter to Ponoka farm home while resident was inside

Caucasian suspects quickly entered the home and stole several items Tuesday afternoon

10-15 cm expected for parts of Central/Northern Alberta

Lacombe and south can expect around 2-7 cm of snow today and into tonight

Heavy ice off Canada coast strands pod of dolphins, fixating small town

The small Newfoundland community, Heart’s Delight, is fixated on plight of trapped dolphins

Foreign election interference a reality, says Trudeau after Putin re-election

Trudeau said the heavy use of social media and interference by foreign actors are the new reality in elections.

Canadians joining #DeleteFacebook amid fears of electoral meddling

Privacy experts say numerous Canadians are taking to other social media platforms to join in on the #DeleteFacebook hashtag

Schools close as spring snow storm tracks toward Maritime provinces

Schools are closing across the Maritime provinces as a spring snow storm tracks towards the region.

Son of late Canadian professor fights for mother’s release from Iran

Mehran Seyed-Emami’s father, an Iranian-Canadian professor, died in an Iranian jail after being accused of spying.

Deadly crash raises questions about Uber self-driving system

The fatality prompted Uber to suspend all road-testing of such autos in the Phoenix area, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto

Most Read