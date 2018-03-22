Sylvan Laker running for UCP candidate

Victor Sloboda has announced his intentions to run for the UCP candidate position in the upcoming MLA by-election. Sloboda lives in Sylvan Lake and is one of the coaches with the Sylvan Lake Minor Football Association, asting as head coach for the Lions. Photo Submitted

Victor Sloboda is running for UCP Candidate for the upcoming MLA by-election

Sylvan Laker Victor Sloboda is throwing his hat into the ring as he campaigns to become the candidate with the United Conservative Party (UCP).

Sloboda first announced his intentions about three weeks ago. He has stayed mostly quiet in that time, saying he has been talking to people around town before the UCP election is officially announced.

“I decided to run because I feel there is a need for honesty and integrity in the position,” Sloboda said.

There has been no announcement for the UCP election of a candidate at this time. A candidate election is expected after the caucus annual general meeting.

Sloboda said he is running for the UCP seat because he has always been a conservative, and he believes in the new political party.

“I believe that Jason Kenney (leader of the UCP) is a strong leader and has strong values.”

While he does not have any political experience, Sloboda says he has been around politics and bureaucracy for many years.

he is currently the plumbing and gas inspector for the City of Red Deer.

“When you work for the City, you find you understand the politics and policies much more,” he said.

While he does not have a background specifically in politics, Sloboda says he has volunteered and acted on his church’s board.

After moving to Sylvan Lake, where he has raised his six children, Sloboda began to act as a coach with the Sylvan Lake Minor Football.

Sloboda was born and raised in Alberta, and said he fell in love with Central Alberta after moving to Red Deer for a job.

“I said if I ever get the chance to raise a family I want it to be here, and sure enough I did,” said Sloboda.

The by-election for the Sylvan Lake-Innisfail position has not yet been called, Premier Rachel Notley has to call the election by Aug. 5 of this year.



