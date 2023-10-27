Sylvan Laker wins LOTTO MAX prize

Two brothers are celebrating a significant LOTTO MAX win.

Chris and Ernest King, from Sylvan Lake and Edmonton respectively – won $147,264.60 on their September 26 LOTTO MAX subscription.

“I got a call from the lottery office telling me the subscription won $147,264!” said Chris. “I called my brother right away to tell him the good news!”

Subscription players receive a courtesy phone call if they win a major prize.

Chris said his call came as a shock.

“I mean, I couldn’t believe it at first,” he laughed. “The whole call, all I could think was “I really hope this isn’t a prank call.’ I’m so happy it wasn’t a prank!”

“I really don’t know how to describe this feeling,” he continued. “It’s good, it’s exciting – I’ll definitely have a smile on my face for the rest of the day!”

Chris said his main plan for the prize is to put it towards his retirement.

“This money is going to help me retire!” he said.

