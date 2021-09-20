Sylvan Lakers head to polls this morning

There has been a steady flow of voters at Sylvan Lake’s NexSource Centre this morning.

People are casting their votes in anticipation of a better tomorrow. Voter Laurie Chilibeck said that she hopes to see change in the economy and the response to COVID-19.

“I came out to vote because I’m hoping that eventually our voice will be heard out here. A lot of times the election is decided before it passes Manitoba. But, I am hoping that my one vote will make a difference to change the government,” said Chilibeck, adding, “I’d like to see a better change and more stability.”

Carol Job, who came out to cast her vote this morning, said that she hopes to see improved wealth for Albertans, and a shift in the norm of a lack of focus on Alberta in the parliament. “Alberta has been slapped down,” she said.

Unsettled with the long-lasting and ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, Alyssa Schafer said that she has come out to vote in hopes to see a change in the lengthy mandates around the pandemic. Schafer said, “I believe that this should be over. I don’t believe that we should be locked down, or mandated to get a vaccine. I’m voting for freedom.”

Voter Lloyd Greenough said that he hopes to see a change through this election. “It’s my right to vote. It is important to vote, that’s the way we run the country. So, it is important that we have our say,” he said, adding, “I’d like to see the government change. There are a lot of things that should be dealt with and I think we need a change to do that.”

Voter Lesley Hill wishes good luck to the next politician who will be elected this evening. “It’s my responsibility and it is important to vote, and hopefully we’ll get a change. You can’t expect magic. There is nobody that can make a difference with this (COVID-19 pandemic), it’s beyond our control,” said Hill. “There is no magic solution at this point. Everybody is going to face challenges, no matter who is in there, and they are going to have tough decisions to make, and half the population won’t like it and half will be sort of okay,” she concluded.

