Sylvan Lake’s 50 Ave. construction on schedule and budget

The construction on 50 Avenue is set to wrap up before winter hits.

The project is under budget and is set to be completed on schedule, according to Project Manager Eric Boudreau.

He says the weather, despite being cold and rainy, has not put a damper on progress and they have been able to work every day.

“There’s been very little to almost no delays for our construction end of things, so we’ve been able to solider on,” said Boudreau.

Boudreau explained there was some “minor hiccups” during construction so far, but they only resulted in expected delays.

“Whenever you dig ground you never know what you’re going to find under there,” he said of dealing with the different utility lines buried underground.

“All that was anticipated through careful planning and experience through previous projects,” added Boudreau. “We knew what to sort of expect when it came to that.”

The underground work is nearly complete with roadways left to finish up, said Boudreau.

Ideally, he says, the plan is to have the road done and driveway access back to residents by November.

A typical construction season goes until the end of October, but Mother Nature will have the final say when it comes to snow putting the end to the season.

“We’re still on schedule to complete everything we wanted to get completed this year,” assured Boudreau. “… Everything’s on par to where we expected to be at this time.”

He said the residents in the area have been very helpful and he hopes everyone can remain patient through the final stretch.

“We’re just going to soldier on and we’ll get this done in time,” said Boudreau.

Overall, Boudreau described the construction project as “hunky-dory.”

More information on the 50 Avenue project can be found on the Town Projects page at sylvanlake.ca.