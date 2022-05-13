Sylvan Lake’s Ambulatory Care Service closed, lacking doctor, on Friday, May 13

The service will reopen on Saturday, May 14

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service, which offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent but non-life-threatening conditions, will be closed Friday, May 13, due to a lack of on-site physician. (Black Press file photo.)

Sylvan Lake’s Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will be closed Friday, May 13, due to an unexpected gap in physician coverage.

This service that offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent but non-life-threatening conditions is expected to resume normal operation on Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 a.m.

Alberta Health Services states this temporary closure is necessary as the service cannot operate without a physician onsite. “Options to secure alternative coverage have been exhausted, and reducing hours is a last resort.”

On May 3, the care service had its hours reduced and on May 5, it was closed for part of the day. Between Christmas and March 1, the clinic was closed at least six times.

Patients arriving during the closure will be redirected to other care options. These include returning the next day when the service resumes, booking an appointment with their family doctor, or calling Health Link at 811 for medical information and advice.

Patients can also access medical care from facilities in nearby communities, including Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer.

Scheduled appointments with other health services at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre — including public health, laboratory and addiction and mental health — will not be impacted by the temporary change.

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent but non-life-threatening conditions, including sudden illness or injury that could be cared for in a doctor’s office but requires immediate attention.

Patients requiring emergency medical care should call 911.

