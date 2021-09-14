Sylvan Lake’s annual Flannel and Feast event returns

Sylvan Lake’s Flannel and Feast event celebrating hipster fashion, robust facial hair and lumberjack culture at its finest, will restore operations to return with an array of events later this month.

Town of Sylvan Lake’s Culture and Tourism supervisor, Channelle Brooker shared, “Flannel & Feast is full of arts, music, food, and entertainment that celebrates the laid-back cabin lifestyle that is quintessentially Sylvan Lake.” She added, “Flannel & Feast has something for everyone. We’re excited to bring back favourite activities such as the beer gardens and pig roast, axe throwing, live music, a petting zoo and a mini-market. There’s sure to be something the entire family will enjoy!”

This single-day event will host a total of nine activities and four musical performances, shared Brooker. Two of the newly added activities include mosaic tile painting and a pie-eating contest, she added. While it is a free admission event, certain activities may require on-site cash purchases.

“Flannel & Feast is Sylvan Lake’s most hilarious event of the year! Show off your bushiest moustache, your most thematic plaid, and your general lumberjack skills by tagging Visit Sylvan Lake on your social media posts! When you come down for the event, dress for the late September weather! Wear layers, hats, and mitts that can be added to keep you warm or removed to cool down,” suggested Brooker.

Those interested in competing should sign-up at visitsylvanlake.ca/flannelandfeast.

