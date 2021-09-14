2019 Flannel and Feast event

Sylvan Lake’s annual Flannel and Feast event returns

Sylvan Lake’s Flannel and Feast event celebrating hipster fashion, robust facial hair and lumberjack culture at its finest, will restore operations to return with an array of events later this month.

Town of Sylvan Lake’s Culture and Tourism supervisor, Channelle Brooker shared, “Flannel & Feast is full of arts, music, food, and entertainment that celebrates the laid-back cabin lifestyle that is quintessentially Sylvan Lake.” She added, “Flannel & Feast has something for everyone. We’re excited to bring back favourite activities such as the beer gardens and pig roast, axe throwing, live music, a petting zoo and a mini-market. There’s sure to be something the entire family will enjoy!”

This single-day event will host a total of nine activities and four musical performances, shared Brooker. Two of the newly added activities include mosaic tile painting and a pie-eating contest, she added. While it is a free admission event, certain activities may require on-site cash purchases.

“Flannel & Feast is Sylvan Lake’s most hilarious event of the year! Show off your bushiest moustache, your most thematic plaid, and your general lumberjack skills by tagging Visit Sylvan Lake on your social media posts! When you come down for the event, dress for the late September weather! Wear layers, hats, and mitts that can be added to keep you warm or removed to cool down,” suggested Brooker.

Those interested in competing should sign-up at visitsylvanlake.ca/flannelandfeast.

FoodMusicsylvanlake

Previous story
Alberta doctors press government to strengthen restrictions as ICU admissions rocket

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake's Flags of Remembrance ceremony organized by Veterans Voices of Canada was interrupted by an anonymous threat made to RCMP. (Photo from Veterans Voices of Canada Facebook page)
Sylvan Lake flag ceremony shut down by anonymous threat

Red Deer still has the fourth most active cases of COVID-19 in the province, behind Calgary, Edmonton and Medicine Hat. (Black Press file image)
Red Deer drops 24 active cases, adds one new death

2019 Flannel and Feast event
Sylvan Lake’s annual Flannel and Feast event returns

A sample of what card-sized immunization record will look like. (Photo courtesy of Alberta Health)
Alberta to release printable, card-sized vaccine record Thursday