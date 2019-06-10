File Photo

Sylvan Lake’s Dr. Fred Janke to stand trail for child exploitation

Janke was arrested on June 28, 2018 for attempting to arrange sex with a 5-year-old

Sylvan Lake’s Dr. Fred Janke will stand trial for attempting arrange sex with a five-year-old girl.

Janke appeared in Edmonton Provincial Court last week where a judge issued the order to stand trail.

Court dates for the trail have not yet been set.

Janke was arrested last June after a joint investigation from the Edmonton Police Service, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Exploitation (ALERT) Unit and the Victoria Police Department.

He has been charged with making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child, making child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

According to police the charges come from conversations online.

Police allege the 63-year-old doctor attempted to arrange to have sex with a person’s five-year-old daughter. However, Janke was reportedly speaking with an undercover officer with the Victoria Police Department.

According to Mike Tucker, communications director of ALERT, the Victoria Police Department’s ICE unit was conducting a proactive, online investigation involving a website known to host online chat rooms geared towards child sex.

According to police, the investigation into the chat room, and conversations with Janke began in October, 2017.

Dr. Janke was asked to withdraw from practicing medicine by the College of Physicians and Surgeons, who threatened to suspend his license if he refused.

“Although the allegations have not yet been proven, it would be unacceptable for him to practice

medicine while this matter is pending,” a press release from the College of Physicians and Surgeons states.

Janke has been a well figure in the Sylvan Lake Community having practised family medicine for 30 years in the community and establishing the Sylvan Family Health Centre in 1988. In 2000, Janke was also named Citizen of the Year in Sylvan Lake.

