Sylvan Lake’s Food Truck Thrusdays expected to return with some changes

The Town is amending the Mobile Vending and Busking Bylaw which has a few changes for the event

Food Truck Thursday is expected to return this year, with new changes.

At a recent Council meeting, the Mobile Vending and Busking Bylaw was brought forward to be amended. The first reading of the amended bylaw was granted by Council, and second and third reading are expected at the next meeting.

In 2020, the weekly summer event did not take place due to concerns for public health stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The updated bylaw will change the location of Food Truck Thursday “in alignment with health regulations due to COVID.”

“This would include ensuring there is sufficient room for social distancing with assurances that lineups can be controlled without crossover,” the report to Council states.

The north end of “Festival Street,” also known as 50A Street, was chosen as the new location for the event without blocking it off the street to traffic.

The Town says there is sufficient space to allow for social distancing in lineups, and also provides nearby parking and public washrooms at Lakefront Park.

“The area can accommodate a minimum of five mobile vending units and would utilize nine paid parking stalls,” the report states.

Businesses in Lakeland Plaza are concerned their parking lot will be used by those going to the event and not by customers. This is has been an ongoing concern spanning years, according to the Town.

“To assist in mitigating the parking concerns for Lakeland Plaza, specifically during the Food Truck Thursday Event, the Town will place A-board signs at both entrances to Lakeland Plaza during the event. These signs will advise the patrons of the Food Truck Thursday Event of the available parking locations.”

The Town continued saying by moving the event to the north end of Festival Street, it will “provide exposure to the surrounding businesses and bring potential new customers to these businesses as well.”

Food Truck Thursdays normally kick off in the middle of May and run weekly throughout the summer.

However, given the current restriction in place not allowing for indoor or outdoor dining, it is unclear what date will be given for the event to return.