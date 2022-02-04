Eckville-Sylvan Lake’s freedom convoy

Submitted photo Submitted photo

A convoy of trucks and other vehicles travelled from Eckville to Sylvan Lake on the afternoon of Feb. 3. The participants displayed their stand with the Canadian truckers and their supports that began arriving in Ottawa end of January demanding freedom of choice around the COVID-19 vaccine and protesting against COVID-19 mandates and public health measures.

“On Feb. 3 2022, Wednesday, there was a group of individuals who formed a convoy in Eckville, AB and travelled to Sylvan Lake, AB along Hwy. 11. The group was peaceful and exercised their rights to protest, which is protected under the charter,” said Sylvan Lake RCMP detachment commander Jay Peden.

The convoy was organized by Red Deer County’s Glen Carrittt and Eckville residents Garrette Watson and Ross Watson.

“It was to support the end the mandates convoys in Ottawa and counts about 150 trucks including some tractors. It was very well supported,” said Carritt.

Peden said he looked at the initiative as a “peaceful protest for the most part”, with an incident during the convoy resulting in a motorist being charged with assault.

“During the convoy…there was an incident that occurred between two motorists which resulted in one motorist being arrested and charged with assault,” said Peden. Once all aspects have been identified, the RCMP plans to release further information next week.

There were a couple of violations issued under the Traffic Safety Act, said Peden, adding they follow the mandate that has been provided by the Town of Sylvan Lake as one of their priorities for policing.

“Enhance road safety and traffic safety is one of the priorities that’s been identified by the Town of Sylvan Lake… and so we are keeping in line with that mandate to ensure that the citizen of Sylvan Lake are safe and that the roads are not impeded or blocked,” said Peden. “We are currently reviewing between the RCMP and… the Town of Sylvan Lake Municipal Enforcement… some video footage to determine if there is any other action that would be required to be taken by way of traffic violations,” he added.