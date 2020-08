The Sylvan Lake Fire Department and local RCMP are on the scene and traffic is being diverted

A fire at Lakeside Go Karts broke out Tuesday morning causing that section of Lakeshore Drive to be closed by Sylvan Lake RCMP as the local fire department works to stop the flames. Photo by Lori Meier

Sylvan Lake RCMP and Fire Department are on the scene of a fire at a popular tourist destination on Lakeshore Drive.

A fire began at Lakeside Go Karts Tuesday morning, before 7 a.m. The Fire Department and RCMP have closed off a section of the street from 52 Street to the other side of the attraction.

