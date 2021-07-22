Sylvan Lake’s Jazz at the Lake festival is expected to return in 2022 after two fallow summers during the pandemic. (Advocate file photo.)

Sylvan Lake’s Jazz at the Lake festival to return in 2022

Festival cancelled this year

A 2021 Sylvan Lake’s Jazz at the Lake Festival couldn’t be pulled off, but organizers are looking forward to holding a special anniversary festival in 2022.

While Alberta lifted most COVID restrictions as of July 1, this just didn’t leave enough time to plan a Jazz at the Lake Festival for August, said co-organizer Eric Allison.

But Allison and his wife Cheryl Fisher are looking forward to a 20th anniversary celebration of the festival in 2022.

While annual festival funding had been received from the Town of Sylvan Lake, (last year’s money was returned because the 2020 festival was also a no-go), organizers were given the heads up that austerity measures were needed going forward, since the pandemic took a bite out of municipal revenues.

Allison said he and Fisher will look for other grant opportunities for next year.

