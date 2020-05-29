Sylvan Lake’s Lakefront Park public washrooms open

A team will work to regularly clean the washrooms resulting in periodic 20-minute closures

Washrooms along the lake are open for public use as of Thursday.

The public washrooms within Lakefront Park (one and two) are now open after facing COVID-19 related closures, says an update from the Town on May 28.

“We’ve hired a team to work regularly cleaning and sanitizing the facilities and will mean periodic 20-minute closures to allow those teams a safe space to work,” reads the update on the Town’s website.

The public waterfront parking lots will remain closed at this time.

Although groups of 50 people outside are permitted, the Town would like to remind people that physical distancing of two metres must be upheld between you and those outside of your household/cohort.

If the two metre distance cannot be kept then those outdoor gatherings are not permitted.

Coronavirus