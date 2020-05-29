Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff (File Photo)

Sylvan Lake’s Lakefront Park public washrooms open

A team will work to regularly clean the washrooms resulting in periodic 20-minute closures

Washrooms along the lake are open for public use as of Thursday.

The public washrooms within Lakefront Park (one and two) are now open after facing COVID-19 related closures, says an update from the Town on May 28.

“We’ve hired a team to work regularly cleaning and sanitizing the facilities and will mean periodic 20-minute closures to allow those teams a safe space to work,” reads the update on the Town’s website.

The public waterfront parking lots will remain closed at this time.

Although groups of 50 people outside are permitted, the Town would like to remind people that physical distancing of two metres must be upheld between you and those outside of your household/cohort.

If the two metre distance cannot be kept then those outdoor gatherings are not permitted.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Every Albertan eligible for COVID-19 testing

Just Posted

Every Albertan eligible for COVID-19 testing

22 new cases confirmed on Friday

Sylvan Lake’s Lakefront Park public washrooms open

A team will work to regularly clean the washrooms resulting in periodic 20-minute closures

Fast-food restaurants serving up free non-medical masks

Free protection will come in packages of four

Sylvan Lake Customs and Classics show cancelled

The annual Show and Shine was scheduled for July 11

Eckville salon adjusting to new normal after COVID-19 closure

Upper Cuts Salon has enforced new protocols and appointment schedules since re-opening

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Laurentian Bank Financial Group reports Q2 profit down, cuts quarterly dividend

Laurentian Bank Financial Group reports Q2 profit down, cuts quarterly dividend

COVID cancelled their wedding plans, so they married on a BC mountaintop

Ceremony was live streamed to friends and family around the world

Crude has best month on record in May as prices surge 88 per cent

Crude has best month on record in May as prices surge 88 per cent

‘It is dire:’ Study finds B.C. logging continues on critical caribou habitat

‘It is dire:’ Study finds B.C. logging continues on critical caribou habitat

Hitching a ride: How risky is carpooling during COVID-19 pandemic?

Hitching a ride: How risky is carpooling during COVID-19 pandemic?

Condition in kids with possible COVID-19 link being studied in Canada

Condition in kids with possible COVID-19 link being studied in Canada

PODCAST: The Expert tackles the return of sports

Cam Moon, Joe Whitbread, Byron Hackett and Todd Vaughan discuss how sports can come back

Most Read