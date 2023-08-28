Sylvan Medical Centre welcomes new physician

Dr. Charnette Swanepoel will now be practicing at the Sylvan Lake Medical Centre

Newly recruited family physician Dr. Charnette Swanepoel will now be practicing at the Sylvan Lake Medical Centre, joining the 24 physicians serving the community and surrounding areas.

With seven years of experience in general family and emergency medicine, Dr. Swanepoel first joined the family medicine practice in Sylvan Lake last month after being recruited to the community and completing her licensing requirements last year.

Sylvan Lake is a very warm and friendly community, Dr. Swanepoel said.

“I look forward to practising in such a vibrant, community-focused town. The lake, surrounding farms and mountains make it one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen. It is a privilege that my husband and I now get to call this place home.”

The announcement of Dr. Swanepoel joining the facility is one that is great to be able to make, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen said.

“Her skills and experience will be an excellent addition to our community. We are thrilled to welcome her to Sylvan Lake.”

While a new physician has been recruited for the area Alberta Health Services (AHS) is still continuing its work to recruit family physicians across the Central Zone to meet community needs with the help of local community partners and organizations.

In recruiting Dr. Swanepoel the support from municipal partners and the Sylvan Lake Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee are greatly appreciated, acting Zone Medical Director with AHS Central Zone Dr. Michael Mulholland said.

“It is an excellent example of what can happen when we work together to support our communities,” Mulholland said.

“AHS is committed to our recruitment efforts to ensure local access to healthcare, and we look forward to working with our partners to help new recruits not only feel welcome but become a part of the community going forward.”

