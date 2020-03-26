Many restaurants have closed in response to COVID-19. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

Canadians who need to take a leave from work for reasons related to COVID-19 will now be covered under federal medical leave supports.

The change to the Canada Labour Code is part of the federal government’s sweeping measures in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus. As of Thursday, March 26, more than 2,800 people in the country have tested positive for the disease which currently has no cure or vaccine.

The amendments to the labour code include up to 16 weeks of leave if related to the disease. Any necessary quarantine now also falls under the medical leave regime.

“If you are in the workplace and have COVID-19, under the Canada Labour Code, this would constitute a workplace hazard. As such, you have a duty to report this hazard to management,” reads the federal government’s website.

“Except in very limited circumstances, such as if a manager questions whether an employee is truly sick, a doctor’s certificate should not be required.”

Meanwhile, leave requests for other reasons related to the coronavirus – such as helping a family member who has tested positive for the disease or having to stay home due to daycare or school closures – are up to management approval.

The federal government suggests that anyone who needs to take this kind of leave should first attempt to make alternative care arrangements or try to work from home. If those aren’t possible, then “other leave with pay,” also known as labour code 699, can be granted.

READ MORE: How organizations, businesses can go digital during the COVID-19 pandemic

The changes come as health officials across the country continue to urge employers of non-essential services to allow their employees to work from home or take other measures to limit the potential for spread of COVID-19, including limiting staff within a single shift.

Still, this advice isn’t being met with open arms by all employers. In Edmonton, a Tim Hortons was under fire this week after an internal note to its staff threatened that they would be fired if they didn’t show up for work.

“For team members who call in sick, I have scheduled for a reason. Therefore, I expect you to show up,” reads the note, which was posted to online forum Reddit.

Other large companies have responded to the pandemic with mass-layoffs. On Wednesday, March 26, Steve Nash Gym laid off roughly 2,000 employees. A number of airlines have also announced widespread layoffs due to travel restrictions curtailing demand.

The restaurant industry, which typically operates on a minimal margin of revenue, has also been hard hit by social contact measures imposed by government officials, forcing some to shutter its doors until further notice or operate on minimal staff.

Those who have been laid off from their jobs have access to $2,000 monthly, for four months, from the federal government.

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stettler Special Needs Support Group has organized a fun search activity that can involve the whole family
Next story
Canada COVID-19 11 a.m. update: $192 million for vaccine development

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake library continuing programming digitally

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is hosting live story times during the COVID-19 related closure

Sylvan Lake Spray Park reaches fundraising goal with provincial grant

The spray park received a $271,976 grant from the Government of Alberta

Public warned of increase in investment scams

ASC urges caution amidst uptick in COVID-19 related scams

Vandriel: This is our time!

Caroline Vandreil writes a monthly column discussing her latest read

New penalties for Albertans who don’t comply with virus prevention protocols as 61 new cases reported

Fines range from $1,000 to $100,000-plus

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Feeling stressed and isolated amid COVID-19? Text4Hope can help Albertans

Text4Hope helps people identify and adjust the negative thoughts, feelings and behaviours

Lacombe Food Bank in need of donations through COVID-10 pandemic

General manager: Food Bank currently stocked for a week or 2

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

Stettler Special Needs Support Group has organized a fun search activity that can involve the whole family

Signs of Curious George have been set up in various locations arond town

The Province is reporting one case of COVID-19 in the Stettler region

The interactive map, which is continually updated, shows that one case exists within ‘Stettler and County’

Wetaskiwin County has four confirmed COVID-19 cases

These growing numbers in the County add to the 61 new cases in Alberta.

An update from Prime Mininster Justin Trudeau

Televised press conference

Lacombe Police warn of ongoing COVID-19 related scams

LPS would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and call/report any suspicious activity

Most Read