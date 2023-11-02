Talking turkey; poultry group launches Wishbone Awards

Website ThinkTurkey.ca has launched the inaugural edition of the Wishbone Awards. Nominations are open across Canada from Nov. 2-15. File photo. (Jill Hayward photo)

Between Nov. 2-15, unsung community heroes will have the opportunity to win part of $20,000 in grants from the website ThinkTurkey.ca.

The website is kicking off the inaugural Wishbone Awards with a focus on supporting community heroes “who help put holiday meals on the table for those in need.”

“Whether it’s donating turkeys, cooking in a community kitchen, or donating time at a local food bank, there are kind people, all over the country, who step up and support their communities each holiday season,” said Darren Ference, Chair, Turkey Farmers of Canada.

“The Wishbone Awards will honour eight individuals who embody the holiday spirit and consistently serve their communities during the holiday season.”

To nominate a community hero, go to ThinkTurkey.ca/Wishbone and share their story.

“As a chef, initiatives that help eliminate food insecurity are close to my heart,” said Chuck Hughes, Canadian chef, TV personality, and ambassador of the Wishbone Awards.

“I’m proud to partner with Think Turkey for the Wishbone Awards to help spotlight community heroes that truly make the holidays brighter for people in need.”

Eight winners from across Canada will be selected and presented with the Wishbone Award along with a $2,500 grant to help community holiday efforts.

Winner’s stories will also be shared nationally as a way to inspire others to give back.

“We hope the Wishbone Awards will get Canadians into the holiday spirit and remind them that if we all pull together more holiday wishes can come true,” said Mark Hubert, President and CEO of Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors.

Food Banks Canada is currently reporting that “nearly 20 per cent of Canadians are living with food insecurity” and the Wishbone Awards are a way to recognize and support community members who help others.

The Wishbone Awards are part of the larger Wishbone Project, “a charitable initiative launched in 2020 by Canada’s turkey farmers and processors to give back to communities and help those in need at the local, provincial and national levels through foods and funds.”

The project has raised over $240,000 since its inception, helping non-profits charities and other community heroes to combat food insecurity.

