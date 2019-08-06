Pastry Chef Jenna Schmidek, who grew up in the Markerville district, plates her elaborate dessert featuring The Jungle Farm strawberries and Nixon Honey ice cream. Photo Courtesy of Kim Mortimer/The SnapHappy Photographer

Taste of Markerville put Alberta products on display

The annual event had 40 local suppliers provide food and beverages for appetizers and dinner July 27

This year’s seventh annual Taste of Markerville was a success despite challenges with the weather.

The event, held July 27 in Markerville, saw a sold out Long Table Dinner and a couple hundred people attend ‘Appy Hour.

After the wind storm passed through the sun came out for the beginning of ‘Appy Hour so everyone could enjoy the appetizers, beverages and entertainment by Innisfail’s Cole Martin.

“We’re really trying to focus on getting more local,” said Kathleen Raines, project coordinator for Taste of Markerville. “One of the things I’m most proud of is our supplier list grows a little bit every year and we get a more diverse array of product from Alberta farmers and processors.”

Local product to join this year included high country berries from Caroline, bison from Olds and two new local breweries, Dark Woods Brewing and Field and Forge Brewing Co.

“In all about 40 suppliers contribute product for our Long Table Dinner and ‘Appy Hour,” explained Raines, adding this year put a lot of focus on Alberta beverages with all of them coming from no more than 30 kilometres away.

The annual Long Table Dinner was served inside this year because of the weather, which has shown to be a trend with three of the six dinners having to be served indoors.

Each year more contingencies are built into the plan to accommodate severe weather.

Raines said changing the venue from the banks of the Medicine River may have disappointed some people, but most understood the reasoning.

Five Alberta chefs prepared a six course meal for 124 guests on July 27 followed by a cheese and coffee closer.

The Long Table Dinner sells out every year and will be hosted again next year, according to Raines.

“[Our event] is all about celebrating great local food, farmers and community,” added Raines, who says the community piece is the event’s many volunteers.

The table server team this year had more young people on it than ever before.

“I think we’re very fortunate that we can recruit those people to do this hard work,” Raines said of the approximate 100 volunteers.

Historic Markerville will be celebrating Cream Day on Aug. 11.

 

Volunteers Brenda and Kelly serve meatballs at ‘Appy Hour at the Taste of Merkerville event on July 27. Photo Courtesy of Kim Mortimer/The SnapHappy Photographer

Over 120 guests savoured the Taste of Markerville Long Table Dinner in Fensala Hall on July 27. This year’s theme for the dinner was “Around the World.” Photo Courtesy of Kim Mortimer/The SnapHappy Photographer

