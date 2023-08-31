Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film coming to movie theaters in October

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to movie theaters.

Swift announced Thursday that the concert film “Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour” will open in North American theaters Oct. 13. The theater chain AMC, anticipating high demand from Swift fans, said the film will play at least four times a day Thursday, Fridays, Saturday and Sundays at all of its U.S. locations.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift said on social media channels.

Prices will be higher than usual movie tickets. An adult ticket will cost $19.89 ( “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is coming soon) and a child ticket is priced at $13.13 (seemingly a nod to her favorite number ). Advance sales began Thursday.

In an usual move, AMC is also acting as distributor for the film. (“The Eras Tour” will additionally play in other chains.) AMC said in anticipation of the announcement, it upgraded its website to handle more than five times the largest ticket buying rush it’s experienced before.

Previous story
Tidewater signs deal to sell Pipestone and Dimsdale assets to AltaGas for $650M

Just Posted

Members of the BPSA believe in being good role models, community service and promoting leadership. (photo courtesy of Michelle Frisky)
Sylvan Lake Baden Powell Association is looking for members and leaders

Brad and Andrea Bromley are saying goodbye to Sobeys after owning it for eight years. From the left Maddy Bromley, Brad Bromley, Andrea Bromley and Alana Bromley. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
Sylvan Lake Sobeys owners say goodbye to business after eight years

Bridgette Nielsen and Camille Nielsen competed on teams at Nationals for Women’s Box Lacrosse in Regina. Bridgette competed on the U22 team which one gold and Camille competed on the U17 team which won bronze.
Sylvan Lake sisters bring home national lacrosse medals

Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen and Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange spoke to a crowd of approximately 100 people during the Town Hall in Sylvan Lake on Aug. 25. (photo courtesy of the Devin Dreeshen Facebook Page)
Central Alberta ministers questioned at Sylvan Lake town hall