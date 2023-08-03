Taylor Swift performs at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Friday, July 28, 2023. The singer will perform six shows at Toronto's Rogers Centre in November 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour coming to Canada with 6 nights at Toronto’s Rogers Centre

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will make its way to Canada next year.

The singer-songwriter will perform six shows at Toronto’s Rogers Centre in November 2024.

Rogers Communications is the presenting sponsor of those concerts and tickets will go on sale Aug. 9, with verified fan registration open now through Saturday.

Rogers says Swift is set to perform Nov. 14 to 16, and Nov. 21 to 23, 2024, making her the first artist to do six nights at the stadium as part of a single tour.

The announcement comes after Swift left Canada out of nearly 40 new tour dates released in June, disappointing her Canadian fans.

Swift’s perceived snub even reached the House of Commons, with a Conservative MP saying he would file an “official” grievance “on behalf of all Swifties,” and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau making a plea on social media for the singer to come to Canada.

The Rogers Centre shows will be the first time Swift performs in this country since her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour.

The hitmaker is set to wrap the U.S. leg of her tour next week with six shows in Los Angeles, after which she heads abroad.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Properties destroyed as latest B.C. wildfire flares, forcing urgent evacuations
Next story
Central Alberta school districts partner to bring back First Rider Program

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Cyclist Steven Bedford will be riding throughout the month of August to raise funds for childhood cancer. Photo submitted.
Sylvan Lake local is riding to fight kids’ cancer

(l-r) Natalie, Lauren, Collin, Dana and Stacey Pacholek grin behind the counter in Stacey’s Happy Place. (File photo)
Community book store celebrates third anniversary

Chris Sadler stands with his parents. (Photo provided from the Walk to Breathe Facebook page)
Challenge to raise awareness about lung disease is open to all Albertans

HJ Cody High School in Sylvan Lake (File photo)
Summer school in Sylvan Lake is wrapping up