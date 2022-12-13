Pipes intended for construction of the Keystone XL pipeline are shown in Gascoyne, N.D. on Wednesday April 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Panetta

TC Energy recovers nearly 2,600 barrels of oil and water from Keystone leak

TC Energy Corp. says it has recovered nearly 2,600 barrels of oil and water from a creek following a leak in its Keystone pipeline last week.

The company says vacuum trucks and crews are operating around the clock with multiple booms set up downstream of the release point to contain the oil.

TC Energy says oil has not breached the containment area.

The company’s Keystone pipeline suffered the worst leak in its history last week, when approximately 14,000 barrels of oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kan.

The Keystone pipeline system remains shut down and a restart date has not been set.

The company has said it will be conducting a full investigation, in co-operation with regulators, into the cause of the spill.

