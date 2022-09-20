In partnership with the Lacombe Athletic Park Association, the Strides 4 AccessAbility event held Sept. 16 highlighted the incredible moment when Jason Lunn, utilizing highly specialized equipment, walked the full ME Global Athletic Park football field following the Lacombe Rams home game. Kara Van Scheik photo

In partnership with the Lacombe Athletic Park Association, the Strides 4 AccessAbility event held Sept. 16 highlighted the incredible moment when Jason Lunn, utilizing highly specialized equipment, walked the full ME Global Athletic Park football field following the Lacombe Rams home game. Kara Van Scheik photo

Team Jigger founder Jason ‘Jigger’ Lunn inspires home crowd on Sept. 16

  • Sep. 20, 2022 12:15 p.m.
  • News

Team Jigger founder and accessibility advocate Jason ‘Jigger’ Lunn inspired many on Sept. 16 by not only walking the length of a football field, but also completing an additional 110 yards in memory of his late dear friend Kris Coleman.

In partnership with the Lacombe Athletic Park Association, the Strides 4 AccessAbility event highlighted the incredible moment when Lunn, utilizing some highly specialized equipment, walked the full ME Global Athletic Park football field following the Lacombe Rams home game.

Diagnosed as a quadriplegic following a 2011 motor vehicle collision, Lunn has worked hard to improve his abilities and remove barriers in his day-to-day life.

In the decade following his life-altering incident, he has since returned to work, can drive himself in a modified vehicle and is still highly active as a volunteer in the community.

Attendees of the Lacombe Rams football game were able to watch this incredible feat following the game and learn more about the man and the mission behind the Team Jigger Foundation.

For more information about the Team Jigger Foundation, check out www.teamjigger.com.

Commmunity

 

Team Jigger founder and accessibility advocate Jason ‘Jigger’ Lunn inspired many on Sept. 16 by not only walking the length of a football field, but also completing an additional 110 yards in memory of his late dear friend Kris Coleman. Kara Van Scheik photo

Team Jigger founder and accessibility advocate Jason ‘Jigger’ Lunn inspired many on Sept. 16 by not only walking the length of a football field, but also completing an additional 110 yards in memory of his late dear friend Kris Coleman. Kara Van Scheik photo

A very supportive audience cheered Jason Lunn on during his milestone walk. Kara Van Scheik photo

A very supportive audience cheered Jason Lunn on during his milestone walk. Kara Van Scheik photo

Jason Lunn’s daughter Cadence cheers her father on during his walk across the ME Global Athletic Park football field on Sept. 16. Kara Van Scheik photo

Jason Lunn’s daughter Cadence cheers her father on during his walk across the ME Global Athletic Park football field on Sept. 16. Kara Van Scheik photo

Previous story
HJ Cody’s Cool Kids putting their creativity to work
Next story
Sylvan Lake Theatre Trail earned high praise

Just Posted

The Creative Gems by Cool Kids group holds up some of the projects they have completed. From left to right: Jamie Fisher, EA; Holly Schultz, EA; Caelan Ballantyne, an HJ Cody student doing work experience in the Inclusive Education program; Billy Wade, grade 11; Lilly McLeod, an HJ Cody student doing work experience in the Inclusive Education program; Patrick Carroll, a grade 11 student; and Kelly Balon, EA. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
HJ Cody’s Cool Kids putting their creativity to work

Sylvan Lake’s Flannel & Feast event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the library parking lot. (Photo submitted)
Join the cabin lifestyle

The future home of the Dr. Frank Coppock Memorial Museum and Eckville’s first hospital site. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Eckville council makes decision regarding museum funding

Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish said Alberta hopes to leverage its investment by lobbying the federal government for matching funds and the private sector will also be approached. (Photo by Government of Alberta)
Province aims to expand rural internet access