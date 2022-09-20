Team Jigger founder Jason ‘Jigger’ Lunn inspires home crowd on Sept. 16

In partnership with the Lacombe Athletic Park Association, the Strides 4 AccessAbility event held Sept. 16 highlighted the incredible moment when Jason Lunn, utilizing highly specialized equipment, walked the full ME Global Athletic Park football field following the Lacombe Rams home game. Kara Van Scheik photo

Team Jigger founder and accessibility advocate Jason ‘Jigger’ Lunn inspired many on Sept. 16 by not only walking the length of a football field, but also completing an additional 110 yards in memory of his late dear friend Kris Coleman.

Diagnosed as a quadriplegic following a 2011 motor vehicle collision, Lunn has worked hard to improve his abilities and remove barriers in his day-to-day life.

In the decade following his life-altering incident, he has since returned to work, can drive himself in a modified vehicle and is still highly active as a volunteer in the community.

Attendees of the Lacombe Rams football game were able to watch this incredible feat following the game and learn more about the man and the mission behind the Team Jigger Foundation.

For more information about the Team Jigger Foundation, check out www.teamjigger.com.

A very supportive audience cheered Jason Lunn on during his milestone walk. Kara Van Scheik photo