An index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Tech, energy and industrials help lead S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading

Gains in the technology, energy and industrial sectors helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 69.77 points at 20,429.87.

U.S. stock markets are closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.66 cents US compared with 74.59 cents US on Friday.

The February crude oil contract was down US$1.08 at US$78.78 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 22 cents at US$3.64 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$2.80 at US$1,918.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down six cents at US$4.16 a pound.

