Technical difficulties: Alberta releases estimated COVID-19 case numbers Tuesday

COVID cases in Alberta grew by an estimated 2,110 infected people since Friday.

The number of COVID cases over the weekend were only estimates provided by the Alberta government on Tuesday. “Full reporting is unavailable due to technical issues,” stated a notice on the alberta.ca/COVID-19 website.

According to the estimated numbers, there were 400 new cases of the virus on Monday, 475 new cases on each of Sunday and Saturday, and 760 new cases on Friday.

The website also estimated about 1,380 people are now in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, including 95 people in intensive care.

Full reporting of actual numbers is expected to resume on Wednesday — including a daily breakdown of cases from Friday to Monday.

The previous figures provided by the Alberta government were released as of the end of Friday afternoon. At that time, there were 619 new cases of COVID reported, bringing the active total in the province to 15,384. This included 1,494 in hospital and 116 in intensive care.

In the central zone, there had been 1,933 active cases, including 160 people in hospital and eight in intensive care. Four hundred and forty two of those active cases were in Red Deer.

Coronavirus