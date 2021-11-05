Teen arrested after stabbing in Calgary high school

A teenager has been charged following a stabbing at a high school in northeast Calgary Wednesday morning.
Edmonton police say officers were called just before noon to Bishop McNally High School.
A 17-year-old boy was found with non-life-threatening injuries, and taken to hospital in stable condition.
The school was placed under lockdown as officers search for a suspect.
Police say a 15-year-old was arrested later that afternoon, and charged with assault with a weapon.
The teen cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Calgary Police or Crime Stoppers.
—The Canadian Press