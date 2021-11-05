Teen arrested after stabbing in Calgary high school

Seventeen-year-old sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

A teenager has been charged following a stabbing at a high school in northeast Calgary Wednesday morning.

Edmonton police say officers were called just before noon to Bishop McNally High School.

A 17-year-old boy was found with non-life-threatening injuries, and taken to hospital in stable condition.

The school was placed under lockdown as officers search for a suspect.

Police say a 15-year-old was arrested later that afternoon, and charged with assault with a weapon.

The teen cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Calgary Police or Crime Stoppers.

—The Canadian Press

crime