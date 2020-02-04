Teen recovering after Edmonton police shooting during robbery investigation

A confrontation between the teen and police ended with one officer firing his service weapon

A teenager is in hospital in Edmonton, recovering from injuries after being shot by police.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has taken over the investigation after the unnamed youth was shot as officers investigated a suspected gunpoint robbery.

A statement from Edmonton police says an officer conducting another investigation Monday evening witnessed what appeared to be a male youth using a gun to rob a second teen.

The officer called for back-up, but police say the young suspect emerged from a nearby townhouse while containment was still being set up in the Killarney neighbourhood on Edmonton’s north side.

A confrontation between the teen and police ended with one officer firing his service weapon.

Edmonton police say the teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated in hospital, no officers were hurt and any further comment must come from the serious injury response team.

The Canadian Press

