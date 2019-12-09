(Lethbridge Police Service Facebook photo)

Teen seriously injured: Police in Lethbridge, Alta., charge 5 people in swarming

Police say a 16-year-old boy made arrangements to meet with a young woman before he was attacked

Five people in southern Alberta have been charged in what police say was the swarming of a 16-year-old boy who had made arrangements to meet with a young woman before he was attacked.

The Lethbridge Police Service says officers found the youth late Thursday night in an alley after a citizen called about a commotion.

Police say the teen, who had been stabbed multiple times, was taken to hospital and was later transferred to Calgary for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators identified an 18-year-old woman as a person of interest and obtained video surveillance of the assault.

They say they went to the woman’s home and arrested a number of people.

Two adults and three teens face charges that include aggravated assault.

Investigators say the 16-year-old had planned to meet with the 18-year-old woman, but did not know that she was bringing several of her friends to confront him.

“As far as we know at this point, they are not known to each other. However, they are known to people in the group,” Insp. Pete Christos said at a news conference Monday. “He knows some of the people involved, just not this female.”

Christos said police have an idea of what the possible motive for the attack might have been, but could not divulge that information.

READ MORE: Supreme Court of Canada dismisses murder appeals in 2013 Calgary swarming death

Police allege the woman led the teen down the alley, where the group was hiding, and he was punched, kicked and stabbed.

Officers who searched the home found a knife believed to have been used in the attack and recovered a stolen vehicle.

Police say the victim remains in hospital with significant injuries, but is stable.

— With files from lethbridgenewsnow

The Canadian Press

