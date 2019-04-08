Crystal Schick/Yukon News A grizzly bear struts along the South Klondike on Sept. 23.

Teen survives Montana bear attack with minor injuries

The teen didn’t have time to use his bear spray and the bear pushed him up against a tree

Wildlife officials say a teen survived a bear attack with relatively minor injuries in southwestern Montana.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks say it was likely a grizzly bear that attacked the 17-year-old south of Ennis Sunday. Morgan Jacobsen of FWP says the teen was visiting Montana from Utah.

READ MORE: Bear that killed Yukon mother and baby was ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

The agency says he was out looking for shed antlers when he heard a “thump” behind him and saw the bear charge.

The agency says he didn’t have time to use his bear spray and the bear pushed him up against a tree. It eventually pinned him face down on the ground. The boy said he was able to reach over his shoulder and spray the bear and it left.

READ MORE: Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

The agency says the bear’s behaviour is typical of surprise close encounters.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Quebec health minister promises changes after woman gives birth in car

Just Posted

Volunteers gather to build planters for Sylvan Lake community gardens

The eight garden beds will grow fresh produce for the food bank and library’s Little Free Pantry

WATCH: Sylvan Lake students learn about Indigenous cultures

Grade 4 students at C.P. Blakely School had a busy day on April 5 learning about Indigenous peoples

Bull Riders Canada Finals coming to Sylvan Lake this November

The Town of Sylvan Lake and Bull Riders Canada has signed a two year deal

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake candidate gather to answer diverse questions at forum

The candidate forum was held by the Chamber of Commerce on April 4

Sylvan Lake RCMP respond to possible oil field theft in Eckville

The male suspect was found with a sledgehammer and bear spray in the his car on April 6

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Teen survives Montana bear attack with minor injuries

The teen didn’t have time to use his bear spray and the bear pushed him up against a tree

Red Deer RCMP charge man with several offences after Glendale incident

Red Deer man faces 24 Criminal Code charges after he was found armed and barricaded in a residence

56 per cent of Canadians believe it’s better to wait to buy a home: poll

Survey says Canadians see it as balanced between buyers’ and sellers’ market for first time in 5 years

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought

The world’s glaciers are shrinking five times faster now than they were in the 1960s

Raise the Rink supports new Blackfalds skating facility

Hayley Wickenheiser lends voice to community project

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

Most Read