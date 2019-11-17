Maddison Yetman is seen in an undated handout photo. A terminally ill cancer patient who recorded a video from her hospital bed that urged Canadians to vote has died, the teen’s family says. Brent Williamson, who was Maddison Yetman’s uncle, says in a Twitter post that the young Winnipeg woman died Saturday. Yetman’s video in October, made shortly after her diagnosis at age 18, showed her holding up cards with hand-written messages saying she managed to vote in advance of the Oct. 21 federal election despite having terminal cancer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Brent Williamson

Teen with cancer whose viral video urged Canadians to vote has died, uncle tweets

Maddison Yetman had been looking forward to voting in her first federal election since junior high school

A terminally ill cancer patient who recorded a video from her hospital bed that urged Canadians to vote has died, the teen’s family says.

Brent Williamson, who was Maddison Yetman’s uncle, says in a Twitter post that the young Winnipeg woman died Saturday.

Yetman’s video in October, made shortly after her diagnosis at age 18, showed her holding up cards with hand-written messages saying she managed to vote in advance of the Oct. 21 federal election despite having terminal cancer.

The final card said “#WhatsYourExcuse.”

Within hours of being posted, it was viewed more than 47,000 times.

A message posted on Yetman’s social media accounts Sunday said that in lieu of flowers, mourners should donate to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

“Our beautiful little peanut passed away yesterday. She was stronger than anyone could imagine and left a wonderful mark on this world,” Williamson said on Twitter.

Yetman had been feeling sick for a few days, with achy bones and sore joints, when her family got together for brunch on Oct. 6. They took her to a medical clinic when her symptoms worsened. Soon after, she was admitted into the Health Sciences Centre’s cancer ward.

Within five days, Yetman, learned she has a type of cancer called sarcoma and it had spread through her body, into her blood and bone marrow.

She was given days to weeks to live, Williamson told The Canadian Press last month.

Yetman had been looking forward to voting in her first federal election since junior high school and cast her vote from her hospital bed.

“If I can find the time to vote, you can find the time to vote,” Yetman said in the video.

ALSO READ: Abortions rights advocates urge Liberals to turn politics into policy

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Democrats invite Trump to testify in impeachment inquiry
Next story
Hong Kong police storm university held by protesters

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake students visit with Speaker of the Legislative Assembly

Speaker Nathan Cooper visited Steffie Woima Nov. 14 as part of his outreach program

WATCH: Washboard Union opens bull riding weekend in Sylvan Lake

Country artists Jason Benoit and Washboard Union played to a full audience Nov. 14

Alberta Justice Minister advocates UCP rural crime plan

Expanded property rights, more power to peace officers, demonetizing scrap mental part of UCP plan

Sylvan Lake adopts new fire and fireworks bylaws

The change in the bylaw is to reflect the new National Fire Code 2019-Alberta Edition

Sylvan Lake artist to perform at BRC cabaret

Dylan Gillett will take to the stage Friday evening after the bull riders have finished

Abortions rights advocates urge Liberals to turn politics into policy

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was pressed to clarify his stance abortion over several weeks

Protesters say Alberta bill would make it harder to access some medical services

The bill would mean a health-care provider could not be sanctioned for refusing to provide a service due to morals

MacLean says “Coach’s Corner is no more” following Cherry’s dismissal from Hockey Night

Cherry had singled out new immigrants in for not honouring Canada’s veterans and fallen soldiers

Rebels ride 3-goal first period to 4-3 win over Brandon

Goaltender Byron Fancy with key saves in third period to save game

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses murder appeals in 2013 Calgary swarming death

Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera were convicted in 2016 of second-degree murder

One year on, most oil-and-gas bailout money has moved, federal government says

Sweden’s central bank says it has sold its Alberta-government issued bonds

Ski resorts selling mountain water is a risky move, critics say

Alberta allowed ski resort in Kananaskis Country to sell about 50 million litres to third party

Sportsnet looks at new options for Coach’s Corner time slot, post-Don Cherry

Spokesperson says Hall of Fame feature on tap this weekend after co-host’s firing

CN Rail confirms job cuts as weakening economy cuts into freight volumes

Railroad also said it was affected by a slowdown in the B.C.’s forestry sector

Most Read