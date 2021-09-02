Telus and Bell wireless customers are experiencing outages. (Pixabay photo)

Telus and Bell wireless customers are experiencing outages. (Pixabay photo)

UPDATE: Telus service restored in B.C. and Alberta

It is unclear whether Bell’s services have been restored

UPDATE 12:08 p.m.

All Telus wireless services are fully restored in B.C. and Alberta after some customers reported outages on social media. In an emailed statement, Telus thanked customers for their patience.

“We know how critical connectivity is for our customers, and we sincerely apologize for the service interruption,” senior communications manager Chelsey Rajzer said.

It is unclear whether or not Bell’s services have been restored.

ORIGINAL:

A service disruption may be impacting Telus and Bell wireless customers in B.C.

Several people took to Twitter to report the outage, citing troubles with voice services on their phones. Telus confirmed the service disruption for areas of Alberta and B.C. in a tweet.

Reports also indicate that there is a Bell service outage as well.

It is unclear when service will be restored.

READ MORE: Okanagan College campuses host vaccination clinics

READ MORE: Early morning knife assault in downtown Kelowna sends man to hospital

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AlbertaBritish ColumbiaKelownaMobile Phones

Previous story
Saskatchewan cattle owners face charges related to animal cruelty case
Next story
Boil water advisory in Eckville

Just Posted

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro says vaccines take significant pressure off of Alberta’s health system by reducing the severity of symptoms for the vast majority of people. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
70 per cent of Albertans fully vaccinated, as province reports 1,339 new cases of COVID-19

Pictured here is the Sylvan Lake Seniors Association Board. From left are Maryan Weenink (program co-ordinator), Patti Parslow (treasurer), Pat West (secretary), Peter Hamers (president), Laverne Asselstine (director), Laurie-Anne Lemmon (director) and Monica Morcom (director).
Sylvan Lake Seniors Centre is open for business

(Black Press file)
Boil water advisory in Eckville

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. There are 12,290 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, with 465 people in hospital, including 107 in intensive care. (File photo by The Associated Press)
Province reports 8 new deaths, 1,315 new COVID-19 cases: Red Deer up to 368 active