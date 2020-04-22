Telus Health Babylon app under investigation

Ponoka physician reminds residents BRMC is still responding to health needs

The Babylon Telus Health app, which was to give Albertans an alternative way to seek medical advice, is now under investigation by the Information Privacy Commissioner, Jill Clayton.

Telus Health announced on March 19, 2020 that it had partnered with the Government of Alberta to deliver physician services via smartphones.

READ MORE: Albertans can now meet with Alberta-licensed physicians through their smartphone

According to a news release from the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta (OIPC) dated April 21, the investigation was opened due to separate privacy impact assessments (PIAs) that a Calgary-based physician and Babylon Health Canada Limited had submitted on the app.

“No one is required to use Babylon by Telus Health. I encourage physicians or patients with concerns about this app to remain opted out of using it while my office reviews the app’s compliance with Alberta’s privacy laws,” said Clayton in the release.

Battle River Medical Clinic (BRMC) in Ponoka is reminding residents that physicians at the clinic are offering telephone appointments every day of the week and advises it will be launching video-conferencing appointments soon.

“We want to reiterate that Ponoka’s physicians are here for our patients,” said Dr. Gregory Sawisky, a BRMC physician.

“Patients are often able to get a phone call back from their doctor the same day. If their doctor is unavailable, the Daily Access Clinic doctor can call them back.”

Sawisky says Babylon’s physicians do not have access to your health records, your medical history or your medication. and sometimes don’t even reside in Alberta.

“We strongly object to the creation of a separate app that does nothing to improve patient care, especially when we have been working hard to adapt to the pandemic with telephone appointments,” he said.

“Sadly, the provincial government has been promoting this app over patients seeing their own physician digitally. We are beginning to wonder when Jason Kenney’s assault on health care in this province will end.”

The OIPC will be looking into compliance concerns that were identified during the PIA review, as well as whether the app complies with Alberta’s Personal Information Protection Act and Health Information Act.

The investigation has the NDP Opposition Critic for Health David Shepherd calling for UCP Health Minister Tyler Shandro’s resignation.

“Albertans have a right to expect their privacy and health information will be handled with the greatest respect and in accordance with the law,” said Shepherd in an NDP news release on April 21, adding these issues should have been addressed before the app was launched.

“I am very concerned that Tyler Shandro signed a contract, launched the app, and has energetically promoted it using his position as Minister, all before these serious privacy issues were addressed. It is yet another damning indictment of his performance as Health Minister. He must resign.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusHealth

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Advocates worry pandemic’s ‘perfect storm’ puts more kids at risk for abuse

Just Posted

Veteran Profile: Mel Barr

Mel Barr, Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps (RCAMC)

City of Red Deer down to one active case, a decrease of two

Province provides daily update

U of A plesiosaur named after chief medical officer, former Sylvan Laker

“Dr. Deeno Hinshaw” as voted by the students for the naming rights of the 30-foot-long plesiosaur

Town of Sylvan Lake asks visitors to stay home, for now

All visitors and cottagers are asked to stay at their primary residence until the pandemic is over

Town of Sylvan Lake checks in with local businesses with new survey

Business Resilience Survey will help the Town create an economic recovery plan following COVID-19

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Rogers reports smaller Q1 profit in wake of pandemic, no 2020 forecast available

Strong balance sheet helps to navigate the crisis

Telus Health Babylon app under investigation

Ponoka physician reminds residents BRMC is still responding to health needs

Advocates worry pandemic’s ‘perfect storm’ puts more kids at risk for abuse

Evidence of the stress on kids is seen by the higher demand for services from Kids Help Phone

Trudeau promises $9B aid package for students amid COVID-19

Benefit can increase to $1,750 for people with disabilities or who care for others

COVID-19 world update: Restrictions to ease in various countries

Comprehensive world news update, including no reported deaths in Vietnam

Feds expected to unveil more emergency aid for students, young Canadians

Helping those who have fallen through the cracks

What does ‘reaching the peak’ in the COVID-19 pandemic mean?

The national curve is bending but has yet to flatten

Having all MPs at virtual Parliament next week beyond current capacity: Clerk

Having all MPs at virtual Parliament next week beyond current capacity: Clerk

Most Read