Alberta Health Services Logo

Temporary change in hours for Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service on Tuesday: AHS

Service will be without physician coverage from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Alberta Health Services has announced the Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will operate on temporarily reduced hours Tuesday.

The Service will be without physician coverage from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., so will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday only. Normal operations will resume at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

This is a temporary measure taken as “a last resort,” said AHS.

“Patients arriving at SLAACS outside the hours of operation will be redirected to other care options as appropriate,” AHS said in a press release.

“These options include returning the morning of (Wednesday) during regular business hours, booking an appointment with their family doctor, or calling Health Link at 811 for medical information and advice.”

Scheduled appointments with other health services – like Public Health, laboratory and Addiction and Mental Health –at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre are not impacted by the temporary change in hours for SLAACS.

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent, but non-life-threatening conditions, seven days a week. These include sudden illness or injury that could be cared for in a doctor’s office but requires immediate attention.

Patients requiring emergency medical care are to call 911.

”All avenues to secure physician coverage for all day (Tuesday) have been exhausted. Efforts to secure coverage of other vacant shifts during the month of August are ongoing to minimize impacts to service and the community as much as possible.”


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer now has 60 active COVID-19 cases
Next story
New UBC discovery could reduce rate of rejection for organ transplant patients

Just Posted

Alberta Health Services Logo
Temporary change in hours for Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service on Tuesday: AHS

There are 3,380 active cases of COVID-19 in the province – up 661 since Friday’s active cases at 2,719. (Black Press file photo)
Red Deer now has 60 active COVID-19 cases

The Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library is hosting a book sale this weekend. (Contributed photo)
Friends of Sylvan Lake Library set to host book sale

Jazz singer Cheryl Fisher, of Sylvan Lake, is among the artists who will perform with the RDSO at the Christmas and All That Jazz concert. (Contributed photo).
Live jazz concert coming to Sylvan Lake next weekend