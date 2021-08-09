Temporary change in hours for Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service on Tuesday: AHS

Service will be without physician coverage from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Alberta Health Services has announced the Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will operate on temporarily reduced hours Tuesday.

The Service will be without physician coverage from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., so will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday only. Normal operations will resume at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

This is a temporary measure taken as “a last resort,” said AHS.

“Patients arriving at SLAACS outside the hours of operation will be redirected to other care options as appropriate,” AHS said in a press release.

“These options include returning the morning of (Wednesday) during regular business hours, booking an appointment with their family doctor, or calling Health Link at 811 for medical information and advice.”

Scheduled appointments with other health services – like Public Health, laboratory and Addiction and Mental Health –at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre are not impacted by the temporary change in hours for SLAACS.

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent, but non-life-threatening conditions, seven days a week. These include sudden illness or injury that could be cared for in a doctor’s office but requires immediate attention.

Patients requiring emergency medical care are to call 911.

”All avenues to secure physician coverage for all day (Tuesday) have been exhausted. Efforts to secure coverage of other vacant shifts during the month of August are ongoing to minimize impacts to service and the community as much as possible.”



