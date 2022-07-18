Temporary closure of Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service today

The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (SLAACS) will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 18 due to a gap in physician coverage.

The Service will resume operations from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. Normal operations of 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. will resume July 19.

This temporary closure is necessary as the service cannot operate without a physician onsite. Options to secure alternative coverage have been exhausted, and this temporary closure is a last resort. Efforts to secure locums for additional gaps in physician coverage later this week continue aggressively.

Patients arriving at the Community Health Centre for care from the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service during the temporary closure will be redirected to other care options as appropriate. These options include returning later in the day when the service resumes, booking an appointment with a family doctor, or calling Health Link at 811 for medical information and advice.

Patients can also access medical care from facilities in nearby communities, including Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer.

Scheduled appointments with other health services — including Public Health, laboratory and Addiction and Mental Health — at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre are not impacted by the temporary closure of the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service.

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent but non-life-threatening conditions, seven days a week. These include sudden illness or injury that could be cared for in a doctor’s office but requires immediate attention.

Patients requiring emergency medical care are to call 911.

