Temporary COVID-19 testing sites coming to Wetaskiwin and Ponoka

The City of Wetaskiwin and Town of Ponoka are opening temporary COVID-19 testing sites. Alberta Health Services (AHS) approved the locations to increase the accessibility of COVID-19 testing for symptomatic individuals.

Just like other COVID-19 testing locations across the province, testing at the Wetaskiwin and Ponoka locations will be by available by appointment only.

In addition, only residents who are symptomatic or those identified by AHS as close contacts of a positive COVID-19 case will be able to access the testing.

The Wetaskiwin location will open Oct. 23, 2020 and the Ponoka location will open Oct. 29, 2020.

These temporary locations have been established as a direct response to the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Wetaskiwin and Ponoka counties.

According to the Government of Alberta’s most recent COVID-19 numbers update the County of Wetaskiwin (including the City of Wetaskiwin) has three positive cases and Ponoka County has 40 active cases.

The temporary testing sites be an additional option to ensure that those who might otherwise be challenged to travel to permanent testing sites in Red Deer, Camrose and Drayton Valley.

AHS Public Health is continuing to offer in-home testing in Wetaskiwin, Ponoka and across the Central Alberta Zone for those who are house-bound.

Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 are advised to self-isolate immediately, and go online to book a testing appointment at ahs.ca/covid. People without Internet access can call 811 and HealthLink staff will book a test appointment.



