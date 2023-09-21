Tensions between Canada and India worsened today following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim that India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen. The Indian flag is seen flying at the High Commission of India in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

Tensions between Canada, India escalate following Ottawa’s accusation over killing

Tensions between Canada and India worsened today following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claim that India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.

India halted all visa services for citizens of Canada and said it anticipates Ottawa will reduce its diplomatic presence in India.

Trudeau told Parliament on Monday there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the killing of Sikh independence activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who had been wanted by India for years and was gunned down in June outside the temple he led.

Canada also expelled an Indian diplomat, and India followed suit by kicking out a Canadian representative on Tuesday.

India called the allegations being investigated in Canada absurd and an attempt to shift attention from the presence of Nijjar and other wanted suspects in Canada.

At a briefing today, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said no specific information had been shared by Canada on the case.

Bagchi said India has told Canada it is willing to look at any information it provides to authorities.

