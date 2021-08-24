Teresa Rilling is the new interim Mayor for Sylvan Lake

She will remain in office until the municipal election on Oct. 18

Teresa Rilling is the new interim mayor for the Town of Sylvan Lake.

Council accepted Mayor Sean McIntyre’s Letter of Resignation during their Aug. 23 meeting before naming Councillor Rilling as Chief Elected Official (Mayor).

Mayor Rilling will remain in office until the municipal election on Oct. 18.

McIntyre announced last month that he will be the new chief of staff at the City of Red Deer.

Earlier in July, he had also announced that he would not seek re-election as mayor. He was originally elected to council in 2010, then elected to mayor for the first time in 2013 and re-elected in 2017.

“My family and I are really looking toward a new season in our lives. After more than a decade of service as an elected official here in Sylvan Lake, we’re excited to pass the torch onto somebody new,” McIntyre said in an interview with the Red Deer Advocate at the time.

“Really I’m also looking forward to putting everything that I’ve learned so far into helping the City of Red Deer, with their future as well. Obviously, growing up in Sylvan Lake, Red Deer has always been a big part of our lives. Now, to be able to apply all the things that I’ve picked up, especially after the last 11 years in municipal government to the City of Red Deer is going to be really exciting.”

In a post on the Red Deer’s web site, the chief of staff position is described as “professional executive advice, corporate guidance and support to the mayor while establishing and maintaining effective working relationships and acting as a point of contact between the city manager, senior staff, the community, stakeholders, and other orders of government.”

