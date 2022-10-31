Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly appears as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Sloly is expected to continue his testimony this morning at the public inquiry investigating Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act during "Freedom Convoy" protests last winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Testimony of former Ottawa police chief Sloly continues at Emergencies Act inquiry

Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly says he took a more direct role in the police response to the “Freedom Convoy” protest, outside of the chain of command, after he lost some degree of trust in his deputy chiefs.

Sloly’s testimony at the Public Order Emergency Commission continues today as part of the inquiry into the Trudeau government’s use of the Emergencies Act after weeks of protests gridlocked Ottawa last winter.

Sloly has been repeatedly accused of creating confusion and dysfunction in the ranks of the Ottawa police during the protest by not abiding by the chain of command.

He says he was concerned after his deputies appointed a new event commander without informing him.

Sloly resigned amid widespread criticism of the police force on Feb. 15, the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act.

The inquiry has so far painted a picture of conflict and confusion within police services and among all levels of government after the convoy’s arrival in Ottawa in late January.

