The 103rd Benalto Rodeo kicks off this week

The 103rd Benalto Pro Rodeo will be held from Sept. 3 to 6 and rodeo fans will not be disappointed.

Benalto Rodeo site manager Dwayne Rutz was enthusiastic about the four-day rodeo.

He says the team has been working hard to prepare for the cowboys and attendees. It’s not a full-slate of events this year but many of the favourite categories will go ahead.

The rodeo is normally held in July but due to the timing with COVID-19 restrictions it was postponed. They were unable to go ahead with the rodeo on the original dates. When the restrictions were lifted the Benalto Agricultural Society applied and they were approved for Sept. 3 to 6.

Rutz says that the rodeos across Alberta have had high attendance records.

A Benalto Pro Rodeo Facebook post outlines the four-day line-up. Pancake breakfasts will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Guests will enjoy the wild pony races on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. before the main performance starts.

Wild pony races will be held during intermission on Sunday, Sept. 5 and Monday, Sept. 6.

There are three pro rodeo performances: Saturday, Sept. 4 at 1 pm, Sunday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 6 at 1 p.m.

A slack performance will be Friday, Sept. 3 at 11 am. There is no admission for the slack performance.

There is also a new larger beer gardens this year. After renovations, the beer gardens have been doubled in size for guests to enjoy.

“Dust off your boots and come on down to the Buck Off Salon following our evening performance, as the country music Juno award nominee, and Gold Record recording artist Julian Austin takes the stage,” states their website.

The live entertainment line up in the beer gardens each night after the performances is: Memphis Mafia, Sept. 3; Allen Christie Band, Sept. 4; and Julian Austin, Sept. 5.