Bluffton’s Stacy Ruzicka finished sixth in this run on Nov. 1, 2019, with a time of 14.686, but would win the aggregate title after winding up third in her last run of the CFR to place second overall less than $5,000 back of the champion. Photo by Jordie Dwyer

The 2020 Canadian Finals Rodeo has been cancelled 

CFR47 postponed until 2021

The would-be 47th annual Canadian Finals Rodeo, which was to be held on Nov. 3 to 8, 2020, has been cancelled.

The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) announced in a news release on June 24, that the CPRA, Westerner Park and the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce made the decision to postpone until 2021 due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

“With the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 related health guidelines and the cancellation of many qualifying rodeos this summer, they determined the standard of excellence and quality of experience that fans and competitors expect from the Canadian Finals Rodeo would not be achievable this year,” stated the release.

“The health, safety and protection of our athletes, animals and guests is always our top priority,” said Jeff Robson, general manager of CPRA in the release.

“During these uncertain times, and considering the pandemic, economic instability and reality of the extensive preparation that goes into a successful rodeo, we know it is the right decision to postpone this year’s event.”

The CFR is a world-class, national championship rodeo that attracts over 43,000 attendees, contributing approximately $37 million to the local economy over the six-day event and beyond.

READ MORE: No Ponoka Stampede will hit everyone’s wallet

Organizers are looking ahead to 2021, “with plans to build upon the momentum gained in 2019 and ensure Canada’s premier rodeo event comes back better than ever.”

