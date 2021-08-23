The Battle of Central Alberta 4 coming to Sylvan Lake Disc Golf Course

The two-day, three round disc golf tournament runs at the Sylvan Lake Disc Golf Course Aug. 28-29

The Battle of Central Alberta 4 is a two-day, three Round Disc Golf Tournament happening at the Sylvan Lake Disc Golf Course Aug. 28-29 and is hosted by the Central Alberta Disc Golf Association (CADGA).

Currently, there are 84 players registered for the event in both Professional and Amateur divisions (including Junior), with players coming from all over Alberta and B.C., Saskatchewan, and Quebec. There are 13 women registered, the most for a tournament CADGA has hosted.

The tournament starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will wrap up around 5:30 p.m. with a break for lunch around 1 p.m. The final round will start at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The public is welcome and encouraged to come and watch. They can either find a spot off to the side of the course and watch as the various groups go through or choose one group and follow behind them watching as they go.

In the first round of the tournament players are sorted into random groups but in subsequent rounds players are sorted together by scores.

CADGA has hosted the Battle of Central Alberta three previous times in various locations around Central Alberta – Aspen Meadows outside of Sundre, Peace Hills Park in Wetaskiwin, and Barrett Park in Red Deer and now the Sylvan Lake Disc Golf Course.

This tournament was originally scheduled for May 2020 but had to be postponed until this year due to COVID.

The Sylvan Lake Disc Golf Course was designed by CADGA member John Umlah and installed in 2019.

Since then there have been a couple of summer leagues, a couple of smaller club tournaments, and a lot of use by the community. This will be the first major tournament at the course.

-Submitted